In a unique tribute to the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya, perfume businessmen from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have crafted a special perfume and Kesar ‘dhoop’. This aromatic dedication reflects the deep reverence and excitement surrounding the auspicious event. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways will run more than 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. There will only be operational stoppages on this train which will run from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to the Ayodhya Dham station and back for 100 days after the Ram Temple is open for devotees. Ram Mandir Special: Over 200 Indian-American Tesla Car Owners Hold Unique Musical Show in Maryland Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony (Watch Video).

Ram Mandir Special Perfume

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh; Bareilly's perfume businessmen prepare special perfume and Kesar 'dhoop' dedicated to the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/KnuOvjKBVu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2024

