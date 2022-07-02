Sanjay Dutt would be seen as the ‘brilliant villain’ in Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The makers have dropped glimpse of the veteran actor’s transformation as Daroga Shuddh Singh. Director Karan Malhotra shares how he wanted to present Sanjay Dutt in a menacing avatar in Shamshera. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Interesting Details About His Double Role in the Upcoming Film.

Watch Sanjay Dutt’s Transformation As Daroga Shuddh Singh:

Every story is incomplete without the villain, meet our brilliant villain Daroga Shuddh Singh! Watch how @duttsanjay morphed into this character. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/mqFZMe5Sby — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)