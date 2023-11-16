Sara Ali Khan spoke with the iconic footballer David Beckham at Meta office in Mumbai today and rest is history. The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her meet-up sesh with the legend and it looks super cool. The video shared also sees Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan catching up with Beckham and having a fanboy moment. "It was so amazing to hear this philanthropist talk about equality and education for the girl child with so much care and compassion," Sara captioned her post on Insta. Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Host Glamorous Welcome Party for David Beckham; Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Other Celebs Attend Star-Studded Bash (See Pics).

Sara Ali Khan Interacts With David Beckham:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

