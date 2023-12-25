Soaking up the festive spirit, Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan shared a heartwarming series of photos from her Christmas vacation. Decked in cosy winter attire, she captures adorable moments with her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, showcasing the essence of family togetherness. The pictures radiate warmth and joy. Despite the heartwarming family reunion, a bittersweet note resonated in Sara's sweet caption. She expressed how much she misses her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is currently in India and unable to join the festive celebrations. Christmas 2023: Navya Naveli Nanda Gives a Glimpse Into Kapoor Family Brunch, Poses With Ranbir Kapoor and Agastya Nanda (View Pics).

Sara Ali Khan Drops Pics From XMas Holiday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

