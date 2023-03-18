Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik with a concerning letter to the late actor's wife. An emotional Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share the letter and thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his kind words during this difficult period of time. Satish Kaushik’s Daughter Vanshika Kaushik Deletes Her Instagram Account Days After Her Father’s Demise.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Tweet Below:

