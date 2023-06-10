“Aaj Ke Baad” is the second song released from the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. It features Katha (Kiara Advani) and Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan) as a beautiful bride and groom who are all set to tie the knot. However, it glimpses Katha in a gloomy mood and Satyaprem in a happy state. This song crooned by Manan Bhardwaj and Tulsi Kumar is indeed a soothing wedding track. Satyaprem Ki Katha Song ‘Naseeb Se’: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Chemistry in This Love Ballad Will Leave You Mesmerised (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Below:

