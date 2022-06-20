Taapsee Pannu is back, and this time she plays the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj on the big screens. The trailer of her next film titled Shabaash Mithu just dropped online and it looks promising. The video showcases the dream of a 8-year-old kid with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend. The movie releases in theatres on July 15. Mithali Raj Retires: Taapsee Pannu Shares Pic With Cricketer and Thanks Her for ‘Putting Women’s Cricket on the Map’ (View Post).

Watch Shabaash Mithu Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)