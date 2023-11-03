Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2, 2023. A grand party was hosted for which several celebs from B-town and other eminent personalities were seen in attendance. Pics from SRK’s birthday bash have taken internet by storm. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Karisma Kapoor, Jawan director Atlee and many others attended the extravagant party. Shah Rukh Khan Makes a Stylish Appearance As He Greets Sea of Fans Outside Mannat on His 58th Birthday (View Pics & Watch Video).

Celebs At Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Bash

Alia Deepika Ranveer Atlee and Our Dhoni from SRK's Party 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVOEocNDo9 — 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 (@iSRKsPRINCE) November 3, 2023

Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor at SRK’s Birthday bash. pic.twitter.com/1t4JdQQOl0 — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) November 3, 2023

Bebo And Her Gang

Kareena at SRK's birthday bash! pic.twitter.com/rcm3k1OUiM — Kareena Kapoor Fan Club (@KareenaUpdates) November 2, 2023

