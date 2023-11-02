Shah Rukh Khan's fans went all out to celebrate the Bollywood superstar's birthday with grandeur. They adorned the festivities with dazzling golden decorations, stunning photos of the actor, and even had a DJ to keep the celebrations vibrant. The fervor and enthusiasm of Shah Rukh Khan's fans were on full display as they marked the special occasion with a truly memorable celebration at Raasta Bombay in Khar in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From Formals To Effortlessly Cool Casuals; Five Times the Dunki Actor Served Major Fashion Goals!

Watch Video Here: