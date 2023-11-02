Shah Rukh Khan's fashion choices have always been an inspiration. As we celebrate the King of Romance on his 58th birthday, let's look back at his style evolution. Known for his sharp and minimal style, he effortlessly combines formal elegance with a twist, rocks casuals with flair, and even turns heads at the events. His ability to own embellished shirts and master pastel and neon shades showcases his enduring fashion prowess. Check out these five looks of superstar below! Shah Rukh Khan 58th Birthday: King Khan Greets Sea of Fans Outside Mannat, Wins Hearts With His Signature Pose (Watch Video).

Sharp And Minimal In Formal

Wearing His X In D'YAVOL X

Meeting Dua Lipa In Super Stylish Casuals

Owning Embellished Shirts

Mastering Pastel And Neon Shades

