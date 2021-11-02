Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship is one of the most adored friendships in the industry. On the occasion of SRK's birthday, Salman shared a throwback picture on Twitter and wished his bhai with a simple message.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/EdID189UM7 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)