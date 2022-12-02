Shah Rukh Khan who attended Red Sea International Film Festival on December 1 was seen recreating a DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) moment with Kajol onstage. Video of SRK-Kajol from the fest in Jeddah has gone viral online which sees the superstar crooning "Tujhe Dekha To" for the actress and also doing his signature pose. Have a look! Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite at Red Sea International Film Festival, Well... Nearly! Check Out Viral Pics and Videos.

SRK-Kajol at Red Sea Film Festival:

