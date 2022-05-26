Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and a grand birthday bash was organised for the special occasion for which A-listers from Bollywood were seen in attendance. The Bollywood stars arrived in style for the grand birthday bash of the popular filmmaker-producer. It included Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor–Saif Ali Khan, Mira Rajput–Shahid Kapoor, Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan and many others. Let’s take a look at the pictures and videos of the stars who attended at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Attend Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash! (View Pics).
Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal
View this post on Instagram
Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan
View this post on Instagram
Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan
View this post on Instagram
Ishaan Khatter, Mira Rajput–Shahid Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar and Prabal Gurung
View this post on Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
View this post on Instagram
Gauri Khan
View this post on Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
View this post on Instagram
Rohit Shetty
View this post on Instagram
Rani Mukerji
View this post on Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Ranveer Singh
View this post on Instagram
Aryan Khan
View this post on Instagram
Anushka Sharma
View this post on Instagram
Salman Khan
View this post on Instagram
Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmme Kaur
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)