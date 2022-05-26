Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 and a grand birthday bash was organised for the special occasion for which A-listers from Bollywood were seen in attendance. The Bollywood stars arrived in style for the grand birthday bash of the popular filmmaker-producer. It included Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor–Saif Ali Khan, Mira Rajput–Shahid Kapoor, Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan and many others. Let’s take a look at the pictures and videos of the stars who attended at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Attend Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash! (View Pics).

Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ishaan Khatter, Mira Rajput–Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Karan Johar and Prabal Gurung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Gauri Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Rashmika Mandanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Rohit Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Rani Mukerji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Aryan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmme Kaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

