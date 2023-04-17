Actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and lauded Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut. SRK mentioned how he feels elated to see his 'friend's son' playing on the field and also wished papa Sachin for the 'proud moment'. FYI, Mumbai Indians' Arjun opted to bowl against KKR at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 16. Arjun Tendulkar Reflects on His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match; Father Sachin Tendulkar Calls It a ‘New Experience’ (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Lauds Arjun Tendulkar:

As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2023

