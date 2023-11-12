There are several videos and pictures of scenes from Tiger 3 that have surface online and they have set internet ablaze. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi’s film has been one of the most-anticipated releases and it finally hit the big screens today. One of the scenes from the action-packed entertainer that went viral is Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. His entry scene as Pathaan in this YRF backed film has turned out to be treat for movie buffs. This viral video showcases a high-octane action scene where Pathaan and Tiger team up and fans can’t stop cheering and whistling in cinema halls. Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's YRF Spy Universe Movie is 'Routine' But 'Watchable', Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo an Easy Highlight, Claim First Reactions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Entry In Tiger 3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)