Ahead of Dunki's trailer release today (Dec 5), Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport last night rocking a cool and casual look. For the travel, SRK sported a dark toned denim jacket which he teamed up with white tee and jeans, topping it off with sneakers and a cap. King Khan definitely knows how to rock a casual look, and this outfit is perfect inspiration for men this winter. Dunki: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film to be Released on December 5 - Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan Clicked at Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

