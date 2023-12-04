Following the release of captivating songs from the highly anticipated Dunki, the makers seem poised to unveil a sneak peek into the SRK-starrer. While buzz whispers the trailer drops on December 5, an official announcement is yet to be made. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki boasts an impressive cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal alongside Khan. Dunki Song ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’: Javed Akhtar Crafted Lyrics Before Melody, Says Pritam Suggested This Unconventional Approach.

Dunki Trailer on December 5?

#DunkiTrailer COMES OUT TOMORROW... 💥💥🔥🔥 Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani set to unveil #DunkiDrop4 on 5th DECEMBER, setting the stage for its grand worldwide release on DECEMBER 21... WAIT FOR IT! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) December 4, 2023

