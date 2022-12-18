Shah Rukh Khan is a charmer alright, even if certain right wing folks at home might think otherwise, and he just dialled up that charm for Wayne Rooney. The Bollywood superstar, who was doing a special telecast program during FIFA World Cup Final 2022 to promote his upcoming movie Pathaan, made the former English footballer to do his famous arm pose during the show. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 'Pathaan' of Football, Says Wayne Rooney In Reply to Shah Rukh Khan's Question!

Watch the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

Here's Another Video of King Khan Talking About Football:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)