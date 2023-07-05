There were reports doing rounds that Shah Rukh Khan met with an accident in the US and underwent nose surgery. The Jawan star has returned to India amid news of injury and looked all hale and hearty as he got photographed in the wee hours of Wednesday at the Mumbai Airport. Dressed up in casual attire, King Khan was seen walking out of the airport and there was no bandage spotted on his nose, as it was reported earlier. Take a look at his videos and pics below: Shah Rukh Khan Meets With Accident in USA, Undergoes Nose Surgery - Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan At Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

King Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

All Fit And Fine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

