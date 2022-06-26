After going Insta live on June 25 to celebrate his 30 years in Hindi cinema, today (June 26), Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked everyone for the love. He mentioned that the best way for him to celebrate his achievements is to work and churn more entertainment. Along with it, he also shared a sexy pic of his flaunting his iPhone. 30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Pathaan Star Goes Insta LIVE for the First Time to Celebrate His Journey in Bollywood; Watch Full Video Here!

Shah Rukh Khan:

Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/8MIHuJLj8A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)