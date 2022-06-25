The legacy of Shah Rukh Khan is unmatchable and to celebrate the same the superstar went Insta live for the first time today (June 25). As he completed 30 years in Bollywood, SRK during the live IG session talked about how Pathaan came to life, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and a lot more. Just in case, you missed it, fret not, as you can watch it here. Check out King Khan's full Instagram live video below. Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Won't Do 'Raj-Rahul' Roles Anymore For This Reason During His Insta Live (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Instagram Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

