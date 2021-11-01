After Aryan Khan finally come home, all feels well at Sha Rukh Khan's house. While the celebrations have only started, SRK's house, Mannat, has been decorated with lights. The reasons are multiple. Not only is the family happy to see their son back at home, the added joy is for the superstar's upcoming birthday and also the Diwali celebrations. Mannat is lit up with light to mark the good days and festivities coming ahead.

