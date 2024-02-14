Today, on Valentine's Day, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story and confessed his love for Mira Rajput. In the video shared, the actor could be seen in a vehicle, missing his dear wife on the love day. He says, "I love you Mira. Because you are travelling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight." The actor then showcases an actual 'date', which he later eats and makes an aww-dorable face. Hilarious! Valentine's Day 2024 Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor's Deepika Padukone Red Outfits To Wear For Your Date Night.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's 'Date' For V-Day:

