Shahid Kapoor has officially announced that he is wife Mira Rajput's second love. The Jersey actor took to social media and shared a clip that sees Mira staring at her phone. To which, Shahid penned, "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also." Aww!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

