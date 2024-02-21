Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural film Shaitaan will hit theatres on March 8. Several character posters have been unveiled, each appearing exciting and intriguing. Recently, Ajay revealed a new poster featuring a collage of his and Madhavan's faces. Alongside this poster, the actor announced that the trailer will be released on February 22. Shaitaan New Poster: R Madhavan's Menacing Look From Ajay Devgn-Starrer Unveiled (View Pic).

Ajay Devgn's Post On X:

