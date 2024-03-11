Ajay Devgn's latest supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, has performed exceptionally at the box office with an impressive opening weekend collection that crossed Rs 55 crore. Starring alongside R Madhavan and Jyotika, the film delves into a seemingly happy family whose peace is shattered when a mysterious stranger, portrayed by Madhavan, enters their lives, manipulating their daughter with her inner demons. With Friday earnings of Rs 15.21 crore, Saturday's Rs 19.18 crore, and Sunday's Rs 20.74 crore, the film has collected a total of Rs 55.13 crore in its first weekend. Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's Spooky Film Collects Rs 34.39 Crore in India.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 3

The audience has spoken loud and clear: #Shaitaan wins HEARTS, conquers BOXOFFICE… A ₹ 55 cr+ *opening weekend* for a supernatural-thriller is an eye-opener and case study for those who undermine this genre… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 55.13 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/MZBlMzgfVo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2024

