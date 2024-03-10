Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, is roaring at the ticket window. After minting Rs 15.21 crore on its opening day, the movie saw massive growth on day two. Well, as on its second day at the box office, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs 19.18 crore, bringing the total to Rs 34.39 crore in India. Released on March 8, the film revolves around the battle between good and evil. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shaitaan Box Office Update:

HALF-CENTURY *TODAY*… #Shaitaan goes WILD on Day 2… After a partial holiday [#MahaShivratri] on Day 1 - which added a good chunk of revenue to its overall total - the SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 places the film on the WINNING TRACK… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr. Total: ₹ 34.39 cr.… pic.twitter.com/3rQHhSuH19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2024

