Legendary singer Sharda is no more. The veteran singer who was introduced to the film industry by Raj Kapoor, reportedly has passed away due to cancer. She was 85. Singer Sharda was well-known face in showbiz and had sang for films like An Evening in Paris, Gumnaam, Around The World, Sapno Ka Saudagar among others. Ramani Ammal, Popular Tamil Folk Singer, Dies at 69 of Massive Cardiac Arrest.

RIP Singer Sharda:

Popular playback singer #Sharda passes away. We extend our condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/4JUUi3AYvf — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 14, 2023

