The body of a young woman, who had been missing for a week, was found in the Sharda Canal in the Mahmudabad area of Sitapur on Tuesday. The woman's family had earlier accused a man from their village of luring her away, leading to her disappearance on January 21. For seven days, the police had been unable to locate the woman, but her body was discovered in the canal after a tip-off from local villagers. The woman's brother has accused a man named Narendra, a resident of the same village, of kidnapping his sister. After the discovery of the body, the brother of the deceased accused Narendra of murder and claimed that the body was discarded in the canal. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and will conduct it under videography with a panel of experts. The police are now searching for the accused.

#सीतापुर ♦एक सप्ताह पहले गायब हुई युवती का शव नहर में मिला ♦21 जनवरी को घर से गायब हुई थी युवती ♦परिजनों ने बहला फुसलाकर भगा ले जाने का लगाया था आरोप ♦एक सप्ताह तक युवती को ढूंढ नहीं सकी पुलिस ♦मंगलवार को युवती का शव नहर से बरामद ♦पुलिस ने शव को पीएम के लिए भेजा… pic.twitter.com/ZF3FpzaYHF — Knews (@Knewsindia) January 28, 2025

थाना महमूदाबाद पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है, क्षेत्राधिकारी महमूदाबाद के निकट पर्यवेक्षण में समस्त बिंदुओ पर जांच एवम् आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) January 28, 2025

