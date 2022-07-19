Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has signed her second film, as per reports. According to ETimes TV, Shehnaaz has bagged a new movie which will be produced by Rhea Kapoor and will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the flick will be a modern take relationships. However, nothing official has been confirmed by the makers nor the celebs yet. Shehnaaz Gill Dances Her Heart Out on Taylor Swift’s Iconic Track ‘Blank Space’ and It’s Simply Fab (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill in Rhea Kapoor's Next:

