Shehnaaz Gill exactly knows what to serve her fans. As after grooving to Señorita, the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali star has now shared a video on Instagram that sees her looking like a bomb and dancing like a pro on Taylor Swift's song Blank Space. In the clip, Shehnaaz could be seen all decked up in a blue crop top paired with white high waist pants. Woah, Shehnaaz is on fire! Shehnaaz Gill Hypnotises With Her Sexy Moves As She Sizzles to ‘Señorita’ Song in Hot Pink Dress (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill Dances on Blank Space:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

