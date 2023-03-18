After Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill is all set to see Suniel Shetty as the next guest. The Bigg Boss star took to Instagram today and dropped a few pics of her with 'anna'. For the unaware, Shetty will be gracing the show to promote his series Hunter. Hunter Trailer: Suniel Shetty As Tough Cop Promises Thrill in This Action-Packed Series (Watch Video).

Suneil Shetty on Shehnaaz Gill's Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

