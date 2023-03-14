Amazon miniTV finally dropped the trailer for its upcoming show Hunter and it looks fab. Starring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Karanvir Sharma in key roles, the series promises lots of action and thrill. The story revolves around Shetty as ACP who cleans up the mess after falsely being implicated in a crime. The show will stream from March 22. Hunter Teaser: Suniel Shetty Is Back in Action With Guns in Prince Dhiman-Alok Batra’s Upcoming Series, Also Starring Esha Deol, Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht (Watch Video).

Watch Hunter Trailer:

