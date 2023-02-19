Kartik Aaryan's latest release Shehzada is having a shaky start at the box office. Well, as after earning Rs 6 crore on its opening day, the Rohit Dhawan directorial managed to collect Rs 6.65 crore on its second day. With this, the film's total now stands at Rs 12.65 core. Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Joyless Facsimile (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shehzada Box Office Update:

#Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register *major* growth/jump on Day 2, despite #MahaShivratri holiday… The journey ahead [weekdays] appears to be unsteady, since the trending over the weekend is lacklustre… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/971gnwXiDj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2023

