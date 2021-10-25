Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake is titled Shehzada and it stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead. Now, the actor has begun shoot of the movie and shared his stylish pic with the film's clapboard. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.

Check Out Kartik Aryan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

