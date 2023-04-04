Big Now for Sherlock Holmes lovers! Actors Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rahika Dugal, Kaushik Sen and Usha Uthup begin shoot for the Indian adaptation of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes in Kolkata. The series is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and the name of the series is Shekhar Home. Kay Kay Menon is all set to step into the shoes of Sherlock and Ranvir Shorey as Dr Watson, apart from these two, Rasika Dugal will portray the role of Irene Adler, Usha Uthup as Mrs Hudson, and Koushik Sen as Mycroft Holmes. This time Sherlock Holmes will have Bengali touch in his name and his personality too. Speaking about the international version, Sherlock has been one of the most loved shows on BBC Studio’. Benedict Cumberbatch has portrayed the iconic detective in the BBC series with utmost conviction. He has been ably supported by Martin Freeman, who plays Dr Watson. Sherlock Indian Remake: Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey to Play Sherlock Holmes and Watson in Desi Adaptation of Benedict Cumberbatch-Martin Freeman Series - Reports.

Check The Tweet Here:

#KayKayMenon as Sherlock Holmes, @RanvirShorey as Dr. Watson, @RasikaDugal as Irene Adler, Usha Uthup as Mrs Hudson, and Koushik Sen as Mycroft Holmes. Shooting for @BBCStudiosIndia's Indian adaptation of popular British series #Sherlock has begun in Kolkata... The show has been… pic.twitter.com/t7G3zIpBBU — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 4, 2023

