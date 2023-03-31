Big Now for Sherlock Holmes lovers! If reports are to be true, Kay Kay Menon roped in to play the famous detective Sherlock Holmes and Ranvir Shorey to play the role of Dr John Watson for BBC Studios adaptation of have greenlit an adaptation of the very famous Sherlock Holmes in India. Director Srijit Mukherji, who last directed Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga will be directing the film. Previously, Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed the titular character and Martin Freeman as Watson. Kay Kay Menon on the Success of His Hotstar Series Special Ops: ‘Never Seen Such Love and Appreciation for My Work in Movies’.

Check The Tweet Here:

Reports suggest that @kaykaymenon02 and @RanvirShorey have been roped in for Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes https://t.co/r4UofcBryr — ETimes (@etimes) March 31, 2023

