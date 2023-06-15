Shilpa Shetty's bungalow at Juhu was broken into and robbed recently. The two people believed to be connected to the theft, have been detained by the police. According to PTI, "the theft took place last week, as per officials. A complaint has been lodged after the theft at Juhu Police Station. The official told the agency that a probe has been initiated. The investigating team has now detained two unnamed individuals. Their interrogation is currently on, as per the latest update." Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Sunkissed Photos From Her London Vacay Are Too Gorgeous To Be Missed!

View Shilpa Shetty Update:

Mumbai Police have detained two people in connection with a robbery at actor #ShilpaShetty's Juhu house last week. @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/BCD1cHFAep — HT City (@htcity) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)