On her 14th wedding anniversary, Shilpa Shetty Kundra showered love on her man Raj Kundra by sharing a love-filled post on Instagram. Expressing love and gratitude, the Sukhee actress dropped video montage highlighting few romantic and fun moments spent with hubby dearest. She wrote, "14 years. Love you infinity, my Cookie. You are MY happy place." Check out her post below. Raj Kundra Debunks Separation Rumours With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, UT 69 Actor Clears the Air With a Video Post on Insta – WATCH.

Shilpa Shetty Wishes Raj Kundra on Wedding Anniversary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

