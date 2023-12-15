Actor Shreyas Talpade recently suffered a heart attack and underwent urgent angioplasty after shooting for Welcome to the Jungle. According to his wife Deepti's statement, his condition is now stable. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming concern, she shared that he will be discharged in a few days, acknowledging the exceptional care of the medical team and requesting privacy during his recovery. Shreyas Talpade Rushed to Hospital After Suffering From Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty – Reports.

Shreyas Talpade Health Update

