Shruti Haasan is pretty active on Instagram and we loved to look at her posts. She did an AMA session recently where someone asked her to say something in Assamese. Shruti is rumoured to be dating Santanu Hazarika who hails from Assam. She says, 'Ki khobor?' (What's up?) and 'Joi Aai Axom' (Glory To Motherland Assam) perfectly. Santanu approves it and admits Shruti is an Ultimate Suwali (Ultimate girl).

