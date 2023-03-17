Fans wait to catch a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and their latest video and pics doing rounds on social media is a treat for SidKiara fans. They were spotted leaving post Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash. Sidharth and Kiara, dressed in casual outfits, were all smiles as they adorably posed together for the paparazzi. Video of Sidharth Malhotra Hugging Wifey Kiara Advani Onstage at an Event Is Winning the Internet – WATCH.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

