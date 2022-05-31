On May 29, popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala lost his life, as he was shot in Mansa district of Punjab. Fans as well as many celebs were shook after the incident as it had sent shockwaves in the industry and around the globe. Now, Shahid Kapoor has reacted to the news and revealed that he was 'shocked' to hear about the death news. Further, he also added that he really used to enjoy watching the artist. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Is Mankirt Aulakh Goldy Brar's Next Target? Singer To Be Questioned by Punjab Police.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)