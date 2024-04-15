Singham Again was initially slated for release in theatres on August 15, clashing with Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, according to the latest reports, the makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer have opted to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun’s Telugu film. It is now reported that Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action film will hit theatres on Diwali. An official announcement regarding the release date of Singham Again is eagerly awaited. Singham Again Release Date Postponed: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Film Will NOT Clash With Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule On August 15 - Reports.

Singham Again Release Date Update

