The release date of Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, has reportedly been postponed to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule on August 15. This decision comes amidst growing anticipation for both films, ensuring they each have their spotlight upon release. The reported reason for postponing the release date of Singham Again is attributed to delays in completing the film's shoot. No official statement has been released from the Singham team. Singham Again: Rohit Shetty Drops Major Update on Starcast of the Film, View Deets Inside.

Singham Again Will Not Clash With Pushpa 2

