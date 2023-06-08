Diana Penty recently shared an adorable video with her pet dog. The actress is seen laying her head on her furry friend. The cute indie dog named Vicky licks Diana's face in the heartwarming video. "Just the two of us…on our favourite couch [sic]," Diana captioned the heart-touching video. This cute video will surely make you adopt an indie dog! Diana Penty, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Other Dog Lovers Flood Twitter Timeline With Paw-Fect Photos and Videos of Their Furry Friends!

Check Diana Penty's Cute Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

