Sonakshi Sinha has shared a few pictures on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her blonde hairdo. The actress’ transformation left many amazed as her hairstyle matched beautifully to the outfit she has donned. In the comments section Huma Qureshi commented saying ‘Scary’ but added laughter and heart emojis as well. Sonakshi Sinha Looks Absolutely Stunning As She Debuts New Hair Look on Her Latest Instagram Post!

Sonakshi Sinha’s Blonde Hairstyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Huma Qureshi’s Comment

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

