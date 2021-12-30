We live in the 21st century and it's downright wrong to mock someone because of their sexual orientation. Talking on the same lines, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar's views against the LGBTQ+ community has come under the radar. Not only activists, even Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor slammed the politician for his recent comments on the queer community. She called Mungantiwar's opinions as 'ignorant, illiterate and hateful'. FYI, Sudhir was opposing the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people on University Boards.

Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yes, We Exist (@yesweexistindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)