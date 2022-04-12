Sonam Kapoor shared a new series of pictures posing with Anand Ahuja. She took to Instagram to post pictures of her cradling her baby bump with Anand holding her from the back. She is seen wearing a pretty beige frill dress, while Anand is dressed in a powder blue co-ord set.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)