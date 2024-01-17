Sonam Kapoor is a fashion and fitness icon. The actress, who welcomed her first child in August 2022, is currently undergoing a postpartum weight loss phase. Earlier this month, she shared an Instagram post, stating, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care.” Sonam has now posted on her Insta Story, where she is seen in workout attire, sharing that she has shed 20 kilos and is looking forward to losing another six kilos. This slow yet steady journey of Sonam is indeed an inspiring one. Sonam Kapoor Opens Up About Her Postpartum Journey, Reveals She 'Took 16 Months To Feel Like Herself Again' After Birth of Son Vayu (See Post).

Sonam Kapoor On Her Weight Loss

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Actress’ Post On Her Fitness Without Any ‘Crazy Workouts’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)